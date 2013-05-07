UGLY French Industrial Production Number

Just another bad European datapoint.
Industrial output in the euro zone’s second-largest economy fell 0.9% in March from the previous month, Insee said. Analysts polled by Dow Jones Newswires had predicted a smaller 0.2% monthly decline.
January was also revised slightly downward.
France is “core” Europe in the sense that it pays super low rates, as everyone knows that it’s in the will-not-default club.
But it’s economy looks increasingly peripheraly.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.