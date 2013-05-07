UGLY French Industrial Production Number

Just another bad European datapoint.



Dow Jones:

Industrial output in the euro zone’s second-largest economy fell 0.9% in March from the previous month, Insee said. Analysts polled by Dow Jones Newswires had predicted a smaller 0.2% monthly decline.

January was also revised slightly downward.

France is “core” Europe in the sense that it pays super low rates, as everyone knows that it’s in the will-not-default club.

But it’s economy looks increasingly peripheraly.

