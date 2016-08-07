French gymnast suffered a horrific leg injury that could be heard throughout the arena

French gymnast Samir Ait Said suffered a gruesome leg injury during his vault attempt in the men’s gymnastics qualifier on Saturday.

YOU CAN SEE A PHOTO OF THE INJURY BELOW. WARNING: IT IS GRAPHIC.

When Said landed, his left leg snapped in the wrong direction. Several people in attendance said on Twitter that you could hear the snap in the arena.

Oh, no! A loud snap just echoed through the arena when Samir Ait Said of France landed his vault. He hurt his left leg. Left on a stretcher

— Juliet Macur (@JulietMacur) August 6, 2016

I was at the Kevin Ware game. This was worse. Could hear Ait Said’s leg snap

— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) August 6, 2016

(Kevin Ware suffered a similar injury during an NCC Tournament basketball game for Louisville in 2013.)

WARNING: THE PHOTO BELOW IS GRAPHIC

Here’s a picture of Said’s leg (it’s not pretty).

Said wasn’t expected to medal in the gymnastics, but it’s nevertheless a tragic early exit from the Olympics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.