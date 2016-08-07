French gymnast suffered a horrific leg injury that could be heard throughout the arena

Emmett Knowlton

French gymnast Samir Ait Said suffered a gruesome leg injury during his vault attempt in the men’s gymnastics qualifier on Saturday. 

When Said landed, his left leg snapped in the wrong direction. Several people in attendance said on Twitter that you could hear the snap in the arena.

 

 (Kevin Ware suffered a similar injury during an NCC Tournament basketball game for Louisville in 2013.)

French Gymnast Leg InjuryScott Halleran/Getty

Said wasn’t expected to medal in the gymnastics, but it’s nevertheless a tragic early exit from the Olympics. 

 

