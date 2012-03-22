French Gunman Dies After Leaping From An Apartment Window With Guns Blazing

Photo: AP

The French gunman who admitted to killing three French soldiers and three Jewish children in France earlier this week, Mohamed Merah, is dead after leaping from a second floor apartment window in Toulouse.John Irish at the National Post reports Merah was holed up in the abandoned building for an extended round of police negotiations when he ran through the apartment firing several guns at once and dove from the window still shooting at police.



Interior Minister Claude Gueant says “”At the moment when a video probe was sent into the bathroom, the killer came out of the bathroom, firing with extreme violence.”

Gueant told reporters “In the end, Mohamed Merah jumped from the window with his gun in his hand, continuing to fire. He was found dead on the ground.” Two French police commandos were wounded in the exchange, and SkyNews reports the gunman died from a gunshot wound to the head.

During negotiations Merah confessed to killing three Jewish kids, a rabbi, and three French soldiers . His only regret, he told police, was that he failed to kill more French citizens. His aim, he told negotiators was to “bring France to its knees.”

Merha, a French citizen of Algerian descent, had recently been convicted of some petty crimes after being rejected for French military service.

Merah’s lawyer, Christian Etelin, told reporters “He felt rejected by the periods of detention he was handed out, and for his wish to defend France in the army. Now, he is in a process of hate.”

The gunman came under investigation years ago when he visited Afghanistan and Pakistan where he claimed to have received training from al-Qaeda.

French officials had very much wanted to capture Merah alive to bring him to justice, and likely get as much information about his training as they could.

