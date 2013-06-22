The French Government Thinks Amazon Is Too Customer Friendly, And It's Coming Up With A Law To Stop It

Aurelie Filippetti.

The French government thinks Amazon has some nerve giving customers discounts and free shipping when they buy books.



Aurelie Filippetti, France’s culture minister, wants to stop this with a new law.

“I’m in favour of ending the possibility of offering both free delivery and a 5% discount,” Filippetti told French news station BFMTV on Friday, as reported by Reuters. “We need a law, so we’re going to find a legislative window to introduce one.”

We reached out to Amazon for comment and will update if we hear back.

Filippetti, who’s an author herself and has several books currently for sale on Amazon, is becoming Amazon’s most vocal critic in France’s Socialist government.

France already has a law that caps book discounts at 5 per cent. Earlier this month, the French government and publishers announced a €9 million ($11.8 million) investment aimed at keeping smaller book sellers afloat.

When Filippetti announced the investment at an event in Bordeaux earlier this month, she accused Amazon of “destroying bookshops” and painted a dire picture of what would happen if it’s not stopped.

“Today, everyone has had enough of Amazon which, through dumping practices, smashes prices to penetrate markets only to then raise prices again once they are in a situation of quasi-monopoly,” Filippetti said at the event, as reported by The Telegraph’s Henry Samuel.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

