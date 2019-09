There’s a report in French newspaper Le Figaro (via SeekingAlpha) that Moody’s is warning about the maintainability of the French AAA rating.



That appears to be contributing to a very significant widening of the French-German 10-Year Spread.

Here’s the intraday look.

And of course that’s contributing to a very ugly start in markets overall.

