New Report Shows European Banks Are Far More Exposed To The PIIGS Than Many Like To Admit

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has provided a breakdown of Eurozone banks’ exposure to Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Ireland.



In total, entities in the four troubled nations owe 1.6 trillion euros to Eurozone banks.

French banks are owed 493 billion euros.

German banks are owed 465 billion euros.

Thus French and German banks amount to 61% of exposure.

The problem is that some banks may be far more exposed than others, yet disclosure of individual banks’ exposure has been limited. The Switzerland-based BIS doesn’t disclose this data due to confidentiality agreements.

For example, Germany-based Hypo Real Estate Holding is hyper-exposed, pegging its exposure to the PIIGS (inclusive of Italy as well) at 80 billion euros. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank claims it has just 500 million euros of Greek debt and no Spanish or Portuguese government debt, thus would appear relatively under-exposed.

Things would be far better if everyone knew each others’ exposure, but the lack of transparency has resulted in European banks losing trust in each other. That’s why bank deposits with the European Central Bank are soaring.

NYT:

The B.I.S. figures confirm estimates of the level of risk by analysts at Royal Bank of Scotland and others, which had been extrapolated from B.I.S. data and other sources. But the B.I.S. report provides more detail on country-by-country exposure, and the organisation’s imprimatur means it will be difficult for critics to dismiss the information as exaggerated.

Most of the claims held by the French and German banks were from companies, individuals or other banks, and Spain was the biggest debtor country. But much of the holdings were government debt — $106 billion for French banks and $68 billion for German banks. The figures, which the B.I.S. presented in dollars, may offer a clue why the French government, in particular, has been keen to provide aid to Greece and the other troubled countries.

It’s also a reason why German banks will benefit if the German taxpayer helps bailout the PIIGS.

