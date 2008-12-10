French Game Publisher Infogrames Bets On Star Trek

Another deal for French gaming company Infogrames. In May the company snapped up the remains of legendary game company Atari, and now it’s picking up Cryptic Studios for $28 million (plus an extra $20 in sales incentives), Gamasutra tells us.



Cryptic is one of the better game publishers, having found hits in both 2004’s “City of Heroes” and its sequel. But the important release is “Star Trek Online,” which due in 2010.

The track record for Star Trek games has been spotty at best, but online (MMO) games are Cryptic’s strong suit, and with a new movie to whip up fan interest on the way things look promising.



