In a blind taste test, we had Business Insider employees try french fries from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, and Burger King. The winner was pretty clear.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Original Reporting by Hollis Johnson.



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.