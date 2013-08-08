Fancy French Fries Are The New 'It' Food At Upscale NYC Restaurants

French fries are appearing on unlikely New York Citymenus, according to the New York Daily News.

Upscale restaurants are rethinking the side and upselling it alongside more traditional items, writes Sheila McClear.

Hudson Common, a craft beer joint at the trendy Hudson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen, fries its potato slices three time in duck fat, which the restaurant said is “more natural” and results in a “gamier and more crispy” fry.

The side costs $US5, a bargain compared to the eatery’s $US12 Peking Duck Fries, which include black bean nuoc cham, bean sprouts, fresh herbs, Sriracha and garlic chips.

Fries from STK — a steakhouse with locations in midtown and the Meatpacking District — are covered in Parmesan and truffle oil and cost $US9.

Chekmark Eats blogger Alex told the Daily News that fries are not the only food being dressed up for high-end restaurants.

“It seems like truffle fries and duck-fat fries are seen on every menu, but I think the bigger trend right now in restaurants is taking all kinds of comfort foods and dressing it up,” she says. “I’ve seen fried eggs on macaroni and cheese, peanut butter on burgers, doughnut ice cream sandwiches and tuna sashimi on pizza.”

