Paris could be getting a floating gym with a view

A new concept could bring a floating gym to the waters of Paris. The Human Powered Gym is a transportation concept by Carlo Ratti Associati aiming to portray how human energy has the potential to power vehicles in the future. The 20 metre floating gym would be powered only by its occupants, and could travel up and down the Seine.

