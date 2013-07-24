French Manufacturing Index Rises To 17-Month High — Output Soars To Highest In Over Two Years

It’s clear that the recession is coming to an end in Europe.



The latest evidence: Very nice French manufacturing data from the Markit Flash PMI index.

Here’s the snapshot.

The sub-50 58.8 number is still contractionary, but the multi-month highs, including that 51.3 reading on the output index indicates that the shrinkage period is rapidly coming to an end.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.