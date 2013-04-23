French Flash PMI Continues To Be Awful

Earlier we mentioned the ugly German Flash PMI number, which confirms that Europe’s economic crisis is now affecting the continent’s strongest member.



France, of course, has been dismal for a while. And, well, nothing’s changed there.

Their Flash PMI is filled with more ugly numbers.

Technically there are some increases, but anything below 50 is contraction, so these numbers in these low 40s for manufacturing in services are just straight up bad.

From Markit:

Markit

Markit

Markit

