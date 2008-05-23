French First Lady Carla Bruni Preparing to Release Third Album

Agence-France Presse reports: French first lady Carla Bruni releases a third pop album in July featuring 14 songs, most of which were written before she met President Nicolas Sarkozy, her agent said Monday.



The yet untitled album includes a vintage Bob Dylan tune, an Italian song and a piece based on a poem by French author Michel Houellebecq, said Bruni’s agent Bertrand de Labbey.

Among the brow-raising titles on the album are “My junk” about drugs and “Love Song”, but De Labbey said they were both written more than two years ago. Read more from Agence-France Presse.

