French Finance Company AXA Admits To Clients That Its Algos Contained Errors, Losses Unknown

AXA Rosenberg, which is a subsidiary of financial giant AXA S.A., sent a letter out to clients on April 15th stating that there was a “coding error” in one of its black box trading platforms developed by quants.



There are losses, but its unknown at this time the magnitude of how far they’ll go, according to the NYT.

As a result, clients have already begun to flee the fund. AXA Rosenberg went from $62 billion of AUM in March to $41 billion as of May 31st, 2010 – a huge decline. Clients are pissed off that AXA didn’t inform them sooner of the coding error.

NYT: Some clients decided they had had enough. On April 21, for example, the of Ohio terminated AXA Rosenberg’s management of a $25 million small-capitalisation stock portfolio.

“It wasn’t so much the coding error itself,” but that it took so long “to inform us of the error,” said Tim Barbour, a spokesman for the pension fund. “It is a fundamental question of trust.”

And Charles Schwab is closing four mutual funds run by AXA Rosenberg. “AXA Rosenberg lost the confidence of the funds’ board,” said Greg Gable, a Schwab spokesman.

No matter how perfect your model or program is, all it takes is a bit of human error to wreak havoc upon your business.

