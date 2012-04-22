Here's A List Of The Pledges By Francois Hollande That Terrifies The Rest Of Europe

French president Nicolas Sarkozy is closing the gap with the Socialists’ presidential candidate Francois Hollande for the first round ballot on April 22 but still has a good deal of ground to make up.

Here are the main election pledges of Sarkozy and Hollande ahead of the Sunday elections from Nomura:

Photo: Nomura

