French designers made these adorably elegant cat cocoons

Leave it to the French to make pet products that make all other kinds of animal architecture — like the reliable ol’ doghouse — seem unsophisticated in comparison.

Enter the world of the cat cocoon, as designed by the French firm Meyou.

“Cat accessories have never been considered on a design level,” founder Aude Sanchez told Dezeen. “Today, a functional and elegant line of cat products doesn’t exist.”

Meyou, currently on Kickstarter, is that line of elegant cat products.

The Meyou line comes in three varieties: The Ball, The Cube, and the Bed. Meyou The Ball is 'an organic balance between wood and metal,' Meyou says on its website, 'A cocoon that your cat will not resist.' Meyou Thanks to its standing legs, the bed provides a lookout. Meyou 'Your cat will observe its surroundings as well as devote itself to its favourite activity,' Meyou says, 'napping next to you.' Meyou The Cube is self-contained, making it a cosy desk accessory. Meyou The Ball works well on a hardwood floor. Meyou It goes great with your posh furniture. Meyou 'We offer refined and elegant furniture, respectful of the design and harmony of your home as well as the comfort of your cat,' the Meyou team says. Meyou Naturally, the Meyou team is refined and elegant, too. Meyou

