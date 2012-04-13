French Designer Says He's Working With Apple On A 'Revolutionary' Project Due In 8 Months

Photo: Flickr/Luc Legay

Here’s an exciting mystery.French designer Philippe Starck said on radio that he’s working with Apple on a “revolutionary” project that will be released in 8 months, Le Figaro reports. (Translation via our French reporter Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry.)



Starck didn’t say anything else, because of Apple’s “religious cult of secrecy.” Clarifying the revolutionary statement, he said what he’s working on is a “pretty…if not very revolutionary project.”

UPDATE: Apple says it’s not working with Starck on anything, and has no clue what he’s talking about. The speculation is that Starck was working with Steve Jobs on a custom yacht. It should be done soon. That might be what he was talking about, and there could be some confusion.

He also says he met with Steve Jobs regularly in California. “For 7 years I came to Palo Alto to see him once a month, and I’m going back Monday, because even though he’s dead now I visit his wife. We liked to talk about interesting things.”

We have no clue what he’s working on. If you know, email us at [email protected], or drop a hint in the comments.

9 to 5 Mac, which first picked up on the story, points out that Starck has designed Apple-compatible products like speakers. Maybe that’s all he’s working on? Some new third party hardware?

