19 Chateau-Style Mansions That Will Make You Feel Like You Live In France

Photo: Estately
Chateaus are not only found in France. Thanks to our friends at Estately.com, we bring to you some stunning French-inspired chateaus that are currently on the market in America.
They include wine cellars, manicured gardens, and even an indoor basketball court.
Situated on more than 10 acres in Windermere, Fl., Versailles is a 90,000-square-foot mansion and largest home currently under construction in the U.S.
Price: $65,000,000
Le Palais, in Beverly Hills, Calif., has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
Other amenities include a walk-in glass refrigerator, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, an indoor/outdoor pool, and a garage with room for up to 12 cars.
Price: $58,000,000
This exclusive waterfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida is located on Billionaire's Row and has its own dock.
Price: $74,000,000
Located in Beverly Hills, Calif., The Hutton House estate is located on over five acres of land in a gated community.
Price: $37,500,000
This estate boasts imported stone, Venetian plaster, a hand painted mural, and custom woodwork throughout.
Price: $14,750,000
The M Mansion is situated on three acres and has a soccer field, separate office quarters, and multiple gardens.
Price: $12,000,000
Chateau Marmont has 300-degree panoramic views and is extremely private, on just under eight acres above the Croton Reservoir.
Price: $11,250,000
Le Soleil has been renovated with modern amenities and is located in Woodside, California.
It also has a pool, a tennis court, vineyards, and a vast terrace.
Price: $10,000,000
The home also has a slate roof, stone exterior, and countless windows, as well as a circular driveway.
Price: $8,495,000
A library, cinema, and game room are some extras that fill the nearly 10,000-square-foot home.
Price: $4,850,000
This waterfront home in Highland Village, Texas has incredible panoramic views.
It also has a pool, gardens, and full lake access.
Price: $3,500,000
The 14,000-square-foot home also has a pool, outdoor covered kitchen, 120-inch screen in its private theatre, a game room, and a billiards room.
Price: $2,950,000
The 9,000-square-foot home in Lake Bluff, Illinois is situated on over eight acres.
It has a slate mansard roof, 13-foot ceilings, marble terrazzo floors, and four fireplaces.
Price: $1,995,000
With an elevator, game room, and walnut and mahogany floors, this home has plenty that makes it unique.
Price: $1,990,000
With over 10,000 square feet, there is plenty of space for a game room, gym, and wine cellar.
It also has a pool surrounded by manicured gardens.
Price: $3,550,000
Located in Bonita Springs, Florida, the 18 room home also has a Ludowici Clay tile roof, limestone tile floors, and custom made carved and distressed cabinetry.
Price: $7,995,000
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.