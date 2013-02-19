19 Chateau-Style Mansions That Will Make You Feel Like You Live In France

Chateaus are not only found in France. Thanks to our friends at Estately.com, we bring to you some stunning French-inspired chateaus that are currently on the market in America.

They include wine cellars, manicured gardens, and even an indoor basketball court.

Florida's Versailles is largest home in the country.

Situated on more than 10 acres in Windermere, Fl., Versailles is a 90,000-square-foot mansion and largest home currently under construction in the U.S.

Price: $65,000,000

Le Palais is a 48,000-square-foot chateau in Beverly Hills.

Le Palais, in Beverly Hills, Calif., has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Other amenities include a walk-in glass refrigerator, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, an indoor/outdoor pool, and a garage with room for up to 12 cars.

Price: $58,000,000

Palm Beach is home to this $74,000,000 estate.

This exclusive waterfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida is located on Billionaire's Row and has its own dock.

Price: $74,000,000

The Hutton House estate has 15 bathrooms.

Located in Beverly Hills, Calif., The Hutton House estate is located on over five acres of land in a gated community.

Price: $37,500,000

This Denton County, Texas home is 21,000 square feet.

This estate boasts imported stone, Venetian plaster, a hand painted mural, and custom woodwork throughout.

Price: $14,750,000

The M Mansion in Dallas, Texas comes with a soccer field.

The M Mansion is situated on three acres and has a soccer field, separate office quarters, and multiple gardens.

Price: $12,000,000

This hilltop chateau is in Westchester County, New York.

Chateau Marmont has 300-degree panoramic views and is extremely private, on just under eight acres above the Croton Reservoir.

Price: $11,250,000

Le Soleil was originally built in 1929.

Le Soleil has been renovated with modern amenities and is located in Woodside, California.

It also has a pool, a tennis court, vineyards, and a vast terrace.

Price: $10,000,000

This 10,000-square-foot French chateau is in Dallas, Texas.

The home also has a slate roof, stone exterior, and countless windows, as well as a circular driveway.

Price: $8,495,000

This chateau in Houston, Texas has a walnut-paneled library.

Upon entering this chateau, you are greeted by a curved marble staircase.

Price: $7,995,000

This lakefront home in Texas home comes with 200-year=old French antique doors.

The waterfront property also contains a 1,200-bottle underground wine cellar.

Price: $7,500,000

A dramatic double marble staircase welcomes you into this Windermere, Fla. chateau.

A library, cinema, and game room are some extras that fill the nearly 10,000-square-foot home.

Price: $4,850,000

This 10,000-square-foot chateau has an elevator.

This waterfront home in Highland Village, Texas has incredible panoramic views.

It also has a pool, gardens, and full lake access.

Price: $3,500,000

This Richmond, Texas home has its own indoor basketball court.

The 14,000-square-foot home also has a pool, outdoor covered kitchen, 120-inch screen in its private theatre, a game room, and a billiards room.

Price: $2,950,000

This 1913 home was originally know as the Ralph Poole Estate.

The 9,000-square-foot home in Lake Bluff, Illinois is situated on over eight acres.

It has a slate mansard roof, 13-foot ceilings, marble terrazzo floors, and four fireplaces.

Price: $1,995,000

This French chateau in Dallas, Texas has spa with 16 digitally programmed shower heads.

With an elevator, game room, and walnut and mahogany floors, this home has plenty that makes it unique.

Price: $1,990,000

This Frisco, Texas home has hand-painted frescoes on the ceilings.

The 7,500-square-foot home has a luxurious pool and spa area with a fire feature.

Price: $1,895,000

This Bryn Mawr, Penn. chateau has hand-finished gold leaf moldings.

With over 10,000 square feet, there is plenty of space for a game room, gym, and wine cellar.

It also has a pool surrounded by manicured gardens.

Price: $3,550,000

This home is detailed with imported French antique light fixtures.

Located in Bonita Springs, Florida, the 18 room home also has a Ludowici Clay tile roof, limestone tile floors, and custom made carved and distressed cabinetry.

Price: $7,995,000

