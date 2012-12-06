An 18th Century French Chateau Was Tragically Bulldozed 'By Mistake'

The chateau from above.

Photo: Bing Maps

A beloved French chateau in the village of Yvrac in Bordeaux was mistakenly bulldozed, according to the Associated Press.Construction workers apparently “misunderstood” renovation plans for the 18th century chateau and destroyed the entire manor.



The current owner, Russian businessman Dmitry Stroskin, had wanted to clean up the manor and “restore it to its former baroque glory,” according to the AP.

He was out of town when the construction began and returned home to find nothing but rubble.

Stroskin reportedly told the local media, “I’m in shock …I understand the turmoil of the community.”

The home was a “local treasure,” according to the AP. It spanned 140,000 square feet and had a grand hall that could fit 200 people.

Now, it’s just dust and rocks.

