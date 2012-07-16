French Borrowing Costs Continue To Collapse

0.074%.
That’s how much France, under Francois Hollande, is paying to borrow money for 2 years, according to Bloomberg.
Photo: Bloomberg
You can see how rapidly yields have collapsed in recent days.
The moral of the story, as we’ve noted before: France is being treated solidly as core.
Elsewhere, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands are all part of the negative yield club.
DISCLOSURE: The author stands to win $250 in a bet if French 2 year yields go negative.
