French Borrowing Costs Continue To Collapse

0.074%.



That’s how much France, under Francois Hollande, is paying to borrow money for 2 years, according to Bloomberg.

Photo: Bloomberg

You can see how rapidly yields have collapsed in recent days.

The moral of the story, as we’ve noted before: France is being treated solidly as core.

Elsewhere, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands are all part of the negative yield club.

DISCLOSURE: The author stands to win $250 in a bet if French 2 year yields go negative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.