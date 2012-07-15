CHART: The Collapse Of The French Bond Market During The French Revolution

Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s Chief Global Equity Strategist, recently published a masive report titled The Longest Pictures, which includes tons of charts with some of the most obscure data out there. The include the US Treasuries and British Bonds going all the way back to the 1700s.



To celebrate Bastille Day, we look at the French 10-year government bond yield, which is currently trading at all-time lows.

Photo: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

