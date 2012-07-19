Meanwhile, France Is Borrowing Money For Next To Nothing

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

France just wrapped up an extraordinary bond auction, just minutes after Spain’s ugly bond auction.3-year debt sold for 0.12%, which was way down from the already low 1.09% paid at a similar auction in February.



4-year debt sold for 0.53%, which was way down from 1.89% at a similar auction in January.

France’s fiscal situation isn’t particularly great. But it’s better than Spain’s, and bond buyers are rewarding them for it.

