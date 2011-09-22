Do You Even Want To See How The French Banks Are Doing?

No, you don’t, but we’re going to show you anyway.



SocGen is off nearly another 9%.

BNP Paribas is off about 5%, and Credit Agricole is off 5.5%.

Meanwhile, there are reports about French banks going cap in hand to the Middle East looking for fresh cash. Good luck.

UPDATE: BNP’s CEO has denied that he’s on a cash hunt in the Mideast, and he says his bank is fully capitalised. Alright.

