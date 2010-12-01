Just A 20% Haircut In PIGS Bank Debt Would Wipe Out The Equity Of French Banks

Photo: Ewa

This basically explains why there's no serious discussion of a haircut on sovereign debt in Ireland, and elsewhere. JPMorgan, via Paul Kedrosky:



Greece, Ireland, Spain and Portugal (GISP) are small in GDP terms relative to Germany and France. But their banking systems grew to be very large (e.g., a 20% haircut on French bank exposure to GISP countries would wipe out French bank equity). Irish Finance Minister Lehinan intimated that Ireland asked to be able to apply haircuts to senior bank debt, and was told by the EU that it would make no money available if there were any haircuts, due to fears of contagion. What does that tell you about the risk of small countries, or the European banking system?

