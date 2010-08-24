French Bank CDS Quietly Starting To Widen Again

The CDS on the debt of French banks has widened in the last 48 hours, with Natixis the worst hit.



Yesterday, we pointed out how the European bailouts and bank stress tests have buoyed the continent’s banking system, and provided stability to shares of many French banks.

The debt side of things shows that worries still remain about the state of the European recovery, if not nearly as pronounced as during the heights of the crisis.

From CMA Datavision:

