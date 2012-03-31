French Police Have Arrested 17 Suspected Terrorists In Several Raids

French police arrested at least 17 people in early morning raids Friday in several cities, including Toulouse, France 24 reports.



France’s domestic intelligence agency, along with the national police’s elite RAID unit, cracked down on Toulouse, Nantes, and Le Mans the day after French gunman Mohamed Merah’s body was buried in Toulouse, the city where he was besieged and finally shot by French police.

Following the Toulouse shooting, Sarkozy promised a crackdown on Islamic extremism, and has already banned certain radical Muslim leaders from entering France.

Read the full story on France 24 >

Watch a video of the raid here:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.