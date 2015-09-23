Watch a mountain-biking champion ride a rope between cliffs in the Alps

Riding a bike along a ridge in the French Alps with deadly drops on both sides is a feat that requires skill, focus, balance, and guts. (Lots and lots of guts.)
Kenny Belaey, a record-setting world champion of multiple “bike trials” events, which put riders through an obstacle course, demonstrates that he has it all in his latest video for Red Bull, titled “Balance.”
But the craziest thing in the video isn’t the stunning scenery or Belaey’s jumping from boulder to boulder. It’s the fact that he also traverses a nearly 60-foot-long slackline — like a tightrope, but not as taut — on his bike over a 367-foot drop in between two cliffs.
