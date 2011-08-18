French Actor Gerard Depardieu Drunkenly Pees On Cabin Floor On Flight To Dublin

Photo: siyanor.com

Have a fear flying?Don’t worry, there are now other things to help keep your mind off of scary thoughts.



Like avoiding getting peed on!

Just days after U.S. Olympic Skier Robert Vietze drunkenly peed on an 11-year-old girl on a JetBlue flight, comes news Wednesday that 62-year-old French actor Gerard Depardieu also couldn’t hold it in on a flight to Dublin.

Depardieu, who was “visibly inebriated” (surprise!), attempted to walk to the bathroom before take-off as passengers were asked to wear seat-belts.

A stewardess asked Depardieu to sit back down and wait 15 minutes until the plane reached cruising altitude to use the bathroom.

Naturally, he just stood up and peed on the floor.

Oh, the French?

An airline spokeswoman tells Times of Malta, “I will only confirm that he, in effect, urinated in the plane.”

A passenger added, “No-one said anything. It all happened with courtesy. Mr Depardieu sat back down and the plane returned to the parking area to be cleaned.”

Well, at least it all happened with courtesy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.