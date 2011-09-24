French Accuser Tristane Banon Will Meet Dominique Strauss-Kahn Face-To-Face

Photo: PHILIPPE WOJAZER, Reuters

French accuser Tristane Banon will meet face-to-face with former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, whom she has accused of attempted rape.French prosecutors announced in a statement Friday they will set up a “confrontation” between Banon and Strauss-Kahn, AFP reports. The statement did not say when the meeting with take place.



Banon, 32, accuses Strauss-Kahn, 62, of locking her in a Paris apartment and attempting to rape her in 2003. Strauss-Kahn was a friend and former lover of Banon’s mother, BBC reports.

The young Banon has said the former IMF chief lured her to the apartment by promising an interview for a book she was writing. Instead, once inside the apartment, he allegedly wrestled with her “like a rutting chimpanzee,” attempting to pull of her jeans as she fought and kicked her way out of the situation.

Strauss-Kahn, a one-time presidential hopeful, has admitted to making an advance on Banon but has denied using force and is suing the young woman for slander.

The case resurfaced when a hotel chambermaid in New York accused Strauss-Kahn of sexual assault in May. The prosecution ultimately dismissed the case, saying the cleaner was not a credible witness.

This post originally apeared at GlobalPost.

