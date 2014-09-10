Fremantle's Nathan Fyfe Has Won The AFL Players’ MVP Award

Photo: Paul Kane/ Getty

Fremantle Docker Nathan Fyfe, 22, has become the youngest winner of the AFL Players’ Association MVP award in a decade.

With 945 votes, the midfielder snagged the Leigh Matthews Trophy award ahead of AFL peers Gary Ablett (Gold Coast Suns, 787 points) and Buddy Franklin (Sydney Swans, 428 points).

Despite two suspensions deeming Fyfe ineligible for the Brownlow Medal, the young-gun had an awesome 2014 season, averaging 27 possessions, seven clearances and four marks across 19 matches.

AFL Players’ Association president Luke Ball said: “It comes as no surprise that Nat has won his first MVP, with the season he has had.”

“To be recognised by the 800 players who voted showcases just how much value is placed on this award and Nat’s performance this year is a reflection of that.”

Here’s the main awards:

Leigh Matthews Trophy for MVP: Nat Fyfe (Fremantle) (945 votes)

Robert Rose Most Courageous Award: Joel Selwood (Geelong)

Best First Year Player: Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

Best Captain: Luke Hodge (Hawthorn)

