At Least One Injured As Freight Train Hits Truck In New York

At least one person was injured after a freight train hit a truck in West Nyack, New York late this morning, according to News 12 Hudson Valley:

Firefighters on the scene after CSX train hits car carrier in West Nyack, injuries reported. http://t.co/LieGhvPuld pic.twitter.com/C7iCRgBByC

— News12HV (@News12HV) December 6, 2013

According to Lohud.com, the train was carrying flammable liquids. It and the vehicle both burst into flames.

Police said the truck driver was injured, but did not have details.

A photo from the scene show that the fire was brought under control:

