At Least One Injured As Freight Train Hits Truck In New York

Alex Davies

At least one person was injured after a freight train hit a truck in West Nyack, New York late this morning, according to News 12 Hudson Valley:

According to Lohud.com, the train was carrying flammable liquids. It and the vehicle both burst into flames.

Police said the truck driver was injured, but did not have details.

A photo from the scene show that the fire was brought under control:

