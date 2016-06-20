Here's the best way to preserve your leftover herbs

I’ve never understood why herbs are sold in such large quantities.

You buy a pack, use a fraction of it for a recipe, and then the remaining herbs sit around until you need them again, which depending on how often you cook, can be a long time.

There’s an easy solution to this problem, though: Freeze your herbs.

Herbs retain their freshness pretty well when they’re frozen in oil in ice cube trays. Oil works better than water because it reduces freezer burn and browning, both of which are side effects of freezing herbs.

Herbs that work best for this method are “hard herbs,” like sage, oregano, thyme, and rosemary (as opposed to “soft herbs” like dill, mint, or basil).

The best part about this is that when you want to make a soup or stew or any other dish that requires herbs, all you have to do is drop a cube of frozen herbs into your pot and start cooking!

Here’s how it’s done:

1. Chop up a mix of herbs that would want to use for cooking certain dishes. OR: Leave the herbs as is (unchopped) and don’t mix. 2. Put them in ice cube trays, making sure that each cube is about 2/3 full of herbs. 3. Fill the rest of the cube with olive oil. 4. Freeze for one night. 5. Remove the cubes in the morning and put them into Ziplock bags to store in the freezer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.