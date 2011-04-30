FreeWheel Adds Sky For Video Ad Management As It Consolidates Industry Position

FreeWheel, the fast-growing video management firm, is providing live video ad management for a number of broadcasters including ESPN and Turner.



The company managed video ads for the live streaming of the Royal Wedding on CNN.com.

Update: 4.29: CNN.com announced today that it had served 575,000 live video streams this morning.

Today, we spoke with Doug Knopper, co-CEO, about the growth of FreeWheel, including the signing of Britain’s Sky and the opening of a London office.

Knopper speaks about how the company provides forecasting around management of ads for both live and on demand programming. He explains how the complexity of video ad management across multiple platforms is driving big broadcasters and video sites to use his company’s services.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company has its main R&D in Beijing where it has a staff of 80. Knopper speaks about the value of a development staff in China.

Editor’s Note: FreeWheel provides ad serving services indirectly to Beet.TV, both as the ad management service for Blip.tv, our video provider, and for Aol/5Min, our principal syndication partner.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.