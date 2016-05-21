A big oil and gas company just withdrew its IPO

Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas has withdrawn its initial public offering, CNBC reports, citing Dow Jones

.

The company filed for an IPO in June 2015.

Copper and gold mining company Freeport-McMoRan, said it was considering spinning off its oil and gas business to shareholders last October.

The company had planned to list Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, according to MarketWatch.

More to come…

