New Danish Grocery Store Offers Free Food For The Price Of A Review

A market in Copenhagen doesn’t have price tags, and only asks customers to pay with reviews.

Freemarket opened last weekend, The Copenhagen Post reports.

Customers register online, and pay a monthly fee of about $US3.39. Next, they select a list of products and pick them up free of charge in-store, according to the newspaper.

The fee allows customers 1o products a month, plus discounts and gift certificates at other retailers, according to the paper.

The customers have to complete reviews by a deadline or else they are charged a fee.

Here are some of the products the retailer advertises on its website.

There was a line to get in when the store opened this weekend.

Inside, a worker helps customers.

Here’s what the box you receive looks like. It’s filled with the items of your choosing.

The BBC points out that so-called “tryvertising,” where customers test products for free and review them, has existed for quite some time.

“Experienced consumers switch off or even get angry about the commercials, ads, banners and pop-ups foisted on them,” BBC writes, citing Cutting Edge PR. “‘Tryvertising’ is an innovative way to reach them.”

