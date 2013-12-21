This Indian Billboard Is A Memorial To Morgan Freeman Instead Of Nelson Mandela

Morgan Freeman earned high praise for his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in the 2009 film “Invictus.”

His performance was so convincing for a billboard designer in Tamil Nadu, India, that he accidentally dedicated a memorial to the actor instead of the late South African president who had fought against apartheid:

This Billboard in Tamil Nadu #India pays respect to Morgan Freeman instead of #NelsonMandela . . . . . . . pic.twitter.com/Xpqrt4SKce

— Che ™ (@FarrukhHussaini) December 19, 2013

The billboard reads “We should be proud that we were part of an era when they lived,” and features portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Agence France-Presse was able to get in touch with billboard’s owner, a shopkeeper who went only by Chandrashekhar.

He told the AFP that he ordered a billboard paying respect to Mandela, and that the mix-up was the mistake of the designer. He did not explain why he still put it up.

“We will replace it with the correct picture of Mandela,” Chandrashekhar said.

Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh proclaimed Mandela “a true Gandhian” after he died on Dec. 5, and memorials in honour of the South African icon have sprung up across the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.