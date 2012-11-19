This Amazing TD Catch With 15 Seconds Left Saved The Buccaneers From A Massive Upset

Overtime all over the place in the NFL today.



In Carolina, the Buccaneers trailed the lowly Panthers 21-13 with 18 seconds left, but they tied things up on a fantastic throw by Josh Freeman into triple coverage, and an even more tremendous catch by Vincent Jackson.

This made it 21-21 after a two-point conversion, and the Bucs went on to win it in overtime to keep their playoff hopes alive:

Photo: Fox

