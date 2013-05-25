The Entrepreneurial Spirit Is Going To Change The Way We Collaborate In The Future Workplace

It’s the entrepreneur-age and everyone wants to work for themselves. In fact, it’s estimated that more than 40% of the American workforce, or 60 million people, will be freelancers, contractors and temp workers by 2020, according to a study conducted by software company Intuit.



But how will this affect collaboration, team building skills and the actual structure of a workplace?

In this interview, Dan Schawbel, founder of Millennial Branding and author of the new book “Promote Yourself,” says that “the whole idea of nine-to-five just doesn’t hold up.”

“It’s going to be less about who you work for, but who you’re working with.”

