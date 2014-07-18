Freelancer.com Will Give $US500 To The Best Airbnb Logo Design

Joey Cosco

Freelancer.com is holding a contest to one-up Airbnb’s brand new logo. Anyone can enter and the grand prize is $US500.

Freelancer is a site for small businesses to find workers to outsource projects to.

Airbnb revealed a complete rebranding on Wednesday, and with it, a new logo that recieved a less than welcoming reception on social media. Now, instead of just poking fun, designers across the web are trying their chops at creating their own logo for the housing/travel startup.

There’s still more than two days left, and the contest already has more than 700 entries. Here are some of them.

The company’s new coral colour scheme was a popular choice for designers.

Airbnb Logo ContestFreelancer.comLogo by graphicain
Airbnb Logo ContestFreelancer.comLogo by eugentita

Some purists threw it back to old Airbnb blue.

Airbnb Logo ContestFreelancer.comLogo by maposervices
Airbnb Logo ContestFreelancer.comLogo by empowersmes1

Some designers thought a new colour was in order.

Airbnb Logo ContestFreelancer.comLogo by Psynsation
Airbnb Logo ContestFreelancer.comLogo by RPDonthemove
Airbnb Logo ContestFreelancer.comLogo by sammyali

And this one currently has the most likes out of any in the contest.

Attached imageFreelancer.comLogo by dutruc

