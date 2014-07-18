Freelancer.com Will Give $US500 To The Best Airbnb Logo Design

Freelancer.com is holding a contest to one-up Airbnb’s brand new logo. Anyone can enter and the grand prize is $US500.
Freelancer is a site for small businesses to find workers to outsource projects to.
Airbnb revealed a complete rebranding on Wednesday, and with it, a new logo that recieved a less than welcoming reception on social media. Now, instead of just poking fun, designers across the web are trying their chops at creating their own logo for the housing/travel startup.
There’s still more than two days left, and the contest already has more than 700 entries. Here are some of them.
The company’s new coral colour scheme was a popular choice for designers.
Some purists threw it back to old Airbnb blue.
Some designers thought a new colour was in order.
And this one currently has the most likes out of any in the contest.
