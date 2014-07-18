Freelancer.com Will Give $US500 To The Best Airbnb Logo Design

Freelancer.com is holding a contest to one-up Airbnb’s brand new logo. Anyone can enter and the grand prize is $US500.

Freelancer is a site for small businesses to find workers to outsource projects to.

Airbnb revealed a complete rebranding on Wednesday, and with it, a new logo that recieved a less than welcoming reception on social media. Now, instead of just poking fun, designers across the web are trying their chops at creating their own logo for the housing/travel startup.

There’s still more than two days left, and the contest already has more than 700 entries. Here are some of them.

The company’s new coral colour scheme was a popular choice for designers.

Freelancer.com Logo by graphicain

Freelancer.com Logo by eugentita

Some purists threw it back to old Airbnb blue.

Freelancer.com Logo by maposervices

Freelancer.com Logo by empowersmes1

Some designers thought a new colour was in order.

Freelancer.com Logo by Psynsation

Freelancer.com Logo by RPDonthemove

Freelancer.com Logo by sammyali

And this one currently has the most likes out of any in the contest.

Freelancer.com Logo by dutruc

