Freelancer says it's about to have another exceptional year

Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie. Image: Supplied.

Crowdsourcing marketplace Freelancer says its growth is accelerating with 2016 looking like an exceptional year

The company, founded and now run by Matt Barrie, today released its first quarter results showing record cash receipts of $12.8 million, up 60% year on year.

The world’s largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace says the quarter was the first to have a full three month contribution from Escrow.com, the world’s leading platform for high-value transactions, acquired in November 2015.

Overall the company had a positive operating cashflow of $1.9 million.

A short time ago, the company’s shares were up 3% to $1.63.

Shares in Freelancer.com spiked earlier this month after global investment bank UBS recommended the stock to clients.

Freelancer has 18.7 million users, with 4.4 million added in 2015, and in 2015 posted 8 million jobs. Here’s the latest on the jobs posted:

