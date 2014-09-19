Freelancer Paid $325,000 For Its Domain Name Back In 2009

Matt Barrie / Supplied

Freelancer.com CEO and founder Matt Barrie has revealed he paid $325,000 for its domain name.

Here’s what it looked like back when it was originally called getafreelancer.com in 2009:

The original owner of the Freelancer domain wanted more than $750,000 for it, but after months of pestering, Barrie negotiated it down to $325,000.

“I thought ‘that’s a lot of money’,” he said

While Barrie didn’t originally see the value in the domain name, he forked out the cash because he didn’t want a competitor to get it.

“I don’t like to be subordinated,” he said. “I said to the guy ‘$20,000’ and he said ‘get f**ked. Then I said ‘$22,000’ and he said ‘go away’.

“It was kind of a running joke that for a few months, I was emailing him going ‘$24,000’ and he was like ‘don’t ever email me again’.”

Eventually the conversation went offline and Barrie negotiated up to the final figure.

“That’s a lot of money for a startup with no financing to run the business,” he said.

“The full impact of getting it didn’t resonate until months after.”

