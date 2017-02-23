Freelancer just posted a record $52.75 million in revenue

Matt Barrie.

Freelancer, the pioneering freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace company, today reported another record result.

Revenue rose 37% to $52.75 million for the year to December. The net loss was $1.173 million, down from $2.8 million the year before.

In early trade, Freelancer shares were up more than 4% to $0.82.

Freelancer posted 10.6 million jobs during the year, a rise of 33%, and the number of registered users grew 23% to 23.3 million.

Founder Matt Barrie says revenue grew the fastest since the IPO in 2013 and generated positive operating cash flow of $4.5 million, up from $1.5 million the previous year.

Freelancer’s full year numbers:

Source: Freelancer

