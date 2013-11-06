Freelancer IPO Closes Oversubscribed And One Day Early

Matt Barrie / Supplied

Online jobs listing site Freelancer.com has closed its IPO a day early, with the offer oversubscribed within its first of two weeks.

A spokesperson said today that shares would be allocated “at the discretion of the board of directors”. Holding statements are due be sent out next Wednesday, with Freelancer to list as “FLN” on the ASX next Friday.

The listing values Freelancer at $218 million. Founder Matt Barrie will remain the majority shareholder with 46% of shares.

Last month, Freelancer revealed that Sydney fund manager Caledonia had applied to buy $3 million of shares. The AFR reports today that Seek co-founder Andrew Bassat has also applied for a stake in the company.

Now read: Charts: Here Are The Growth Rates Of Internet Companies When They Go Public

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.