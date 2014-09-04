Freelancer Has Just Made A Major Play, Launching Another Online Marketplace

Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie.

Branching out from its freelancing marketplace, ASX-listed Freelancer has today launched Freemarket, a new domain and website exchange.

The idea for the new marketplace came after the company acquired Warrior Forum earlier this year. The site had a simple platform for buying and selling domains and websites that Freelancer has split off and iterated on.

“The main benefit of the marketplace is it taps into a ready made target market – with both Freelancer.com and Warrior Forum. Internet marketers are the number one buyer group of domains and websites,” Freelancer regional director, Nikki Parker said.

Freelancer CEO Matt Barrie said the platform has no listing fees and takes a 5% commission. Sellers can choose to run auctions or use a ‘buy-it-now’ option.

The company is hoping to leverage the new play through its existing freelancing community it has developed.

“The suite of Freelancer.com offerings means that our community has access to a full service platform when creating, building and selling their entire business or services online,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.