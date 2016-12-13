Freelancer buys into Latin American, Spanish and Portuguese markets

Alberto SImon/AFP/Getty Images

Australia’s Freelancer, the world’s largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace, announced two acquisitions, Nubelo and Prolancer, the largest Spanish and Portuguese freelancing marketplaces.

CEO Matt Barrie says the acquisition reinforces the company’s global presence and international expansion, consolidating the platform as the leader not only in the English language but also in all Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries.

“We welcome all of Nubelo’s and Prolancer’s users to our community where they will find over 8,000 new jobs per day, and the ability to work with our talented worldwide community of 22 million users,” he says.

The commercial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Nubelo was founded in 2012 by Spanish entrepreneur Francesc Font and the Argentinean twin brothers Nicolas and Jorge Araujo Muller.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Nubelo grew to become the largest freelancing marketplace in Spanish language after Freelancer.com, with 50 employees across offices in Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Bogotá and San Pablo, Brazil.

In July 2015, Nubelo took control of Prolancer.com.br, a Brazilian marketplace founded by Sergio Mendez Baiges and headquartered in Sao Paulo. Combined they grew to almost 750,000 registered users and 122,000 posted projects.

When Freelancer.com launched operations in Latin America in 2012, the Spanish and Portuguese markets represented less than 0.2% of operations. After four years this has grown to almost 10% of Freelancer’s market share with 1.8 million users who have posted over 502,000 projects.

Freelancer has 20 million users worldwide. Its latest half year results show a 56% increase in net revenue to $26.2 million.

