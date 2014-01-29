Tea Party Group Endorsing Mitch McConnell's Primary Challenger Doesn't Know How To Spell His Name

Last week, the conservative grassroots group FreedomWorks jumped into the heated Kentucky U.S. Senate Republican primary by endorsing Matt Bevin, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Tea Party challenger.

It appears that the group is still growing familiar with their endorsed candidate. Business Insider obtained an email from a GOP source in which FreedomWorks’ Martha Crosby spelled Bevin’s name incorrectly while soliciting volunteers from Kentucky Young Republicans.

In the email, Crosby referred to Bevin as “Matt Blevins.” She wrote that that she was looking for field staffers to work the Kentucky race.

Here’s the full email:

From: “Martha Crosby”

To:

Subject: Career Opprotunity at FreedomWorks

Date: Mon, Jan 27, 2014 4:42 PM

This is Martha Crosby from the Grassroots department at FreedomWorks. If you have not heard, FreedomWorks has recently endorsed Matt Blevins for U.S. Senate and we are now looking to employ Field Staffers for Kentucky.Our ideal Field Staffer would be someone who has had previous campaign and grassroots experience. Cover letters and resumes need to be address to Whitney Neal. … If or anyone else has any questions feel free to email me back! The quicker applicants send their resumes the greater the chance they have at the job. -Martha Crosby

McConnell’s races will be among the most closely watched of the 2014 midterm elections. If, as expected, he navigates his primary challenge, it will set up an expected high-profile contest with Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes

