REPORT: Top Tea Party Group Made A Fake Hillary Clinton Sex Video

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A top Tea Party group produced a film of a fake Hillary Clinton having sex with a panda to air at a conservative conference, Mother Jones‘ David Corn reported on Thursday. After numerous concerns, the group, FreedomWorks decided not to show the film.Corn reported that two female interns played the parts of the panda and Clinton. The video reportedly showed FreedomWorks Executive Vice President Adam Brandon waking up from a nap, walking down the hall, and suddenly seeing the panda performing oral sex on Clinton.



The video was supposed to be shown during FreePAC, a massive FreedomWorks conference last June. But Corn reported that FreedomWorks staff couldn’t believe it:

Days before the FreePAC event, the video was screened for staff. “My mouth was wide open,” a former official recalls. “‘What the hell is this?'” Several FreedomWorks staffers were outraged and stunned that Brandon, the group’s second-in-command after [President and CEO] Kibbe, had overseen the video’s production, appeared in it, and intended to show this film at the conference, which would be attended by many social-conservative activists. They raised objections to the film.

“How was that not some form of sexual harassment?” a former FreedomWorks official asks, noting that two female interns had been requested to act out a pretend sex scene. “And there were going to be thousands of Christian conservatives at this thing. This was a terrible lack of judgment.”

Mother Jones has been on top of FreedomWorks’ post-election disarray for the past few months. In early December, it reported that Dick Armey, the former Congressman who helped build and eventually chair the group, resigned amid an internal clash. Armey received an $8 million buyout.

UPDATE (4:55 p.m. ET): In a statement, FreedomWorks communications director Jackie Bodnar denied the Mother Jones report.

“It is disappointing that so many media outlets are repeating unsourced, baseless and intentionally harmful accusations made by disgruntled former employees. The goal is clearly to distract from the important and successful work FreedomWorks is doing to equip grassroots fiscal conservatives around the country.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.