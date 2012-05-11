This Little Gizmo Will Give You Free 4G On Your iPhone

FreedomPop is now taking pre-orders for its handy iPhone add-on that brings a 4G connection to the device.



The sleeve uses Clear’s WiMax network to give your iPhone access to faster internet.

FreedomPop announced last year that they would give customers 1GB of free 4G service per month if customers in exchange purchased the FreedomSleeve for $99.

Today the company amended that promise and instead offered 500 MB of free data per month. Still a decent deal.

FreedomPop is also allowing customers to return the sleeve after they are finished with it for a full refund.

This case would be excellent for someone who wants more data but doesn’t want to pay the carriers high prices. A user could elect to receive the cheapest data package with their mobile carrier and use the FreedomSleeve to supplement the data plan.

Check out the Freedom Sleeve in action:



