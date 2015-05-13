A mobile network is offering free data, calls and texts in the UK

US mobile network operator FreedomPop is bringing free mobile plans to the UK.

The company will launch a basic, SIM-only, contract-free plan with 200 minutes, 200 texts and 200 MB of data for free this summer, the BBC reported.

FreedomPop is partnering with Three and an unnamed second carrier.

Users can also add extra data and minutes to the basic plan. They will also be able to pay extra to roll over unused data to the next month, for anonymous browsing online, and to add a second phone number from more than 60 countries so family and friends abroad can call the UK at local rates, the BBC report added.

FreedomPop co-founder and COO Steven Sesar told TechCrunch that this model is already profitable in the US. While 51% of its million US customers don’t pay FreedomPop a thing, the remaining 49% have decided to add extras to the basic service.

“We only need 30% to pay to make our model work, so it’s working,” Sesar added.

FreedomPop cuts some major costs by buying data from carriers, and using the data for all its other services. Calls in the US, for example, are currently turned into data and transferred over bandwidth bought from its US partner Sprint.

The company is also planning to launch a service called Jetsetter later this year, which will give users 100 MB of high speed data per month for free to use when travelling. Initially Jetsetter SIMs will work in the UK, France and Spain, but FreedomPop hopes to add more than 50 countries over the next two years.

