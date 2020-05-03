This $90,000 camper van conversion was built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for a woman to travel with her 4 dogs — see inside 'Pluto'

Washington-based camper van conversion company Freedom Vans created a custom $US90,000 camper RV for a woman who wanted to travel with her dogs.

The build, nicknamed Pluto, has a kitchen, queen bed, garage, toilet, and a bench that can double as the indoor dining space.

There’s an air conditioning unit and a temperature sensor in the van to allow the owner to check the interior temperature of the tiny home while the dogs are inside but she’s away.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Washington-based camper conversion company Freedom Vans created a custom $US90,000 camper van conversion named Pluto on a Mercedes-BenzSprinter for a woman who wanted to travel with her dogs.

The 144-inch Sprinter has the same amenities as any normal non-mobile home, such as a kitchen, bed, garage, leisure space, and toilet. But unlike most camper van conversions, Pluto was built out and optimised to accommodate both the #VanLife owner and her four dogs: two that she owns, and two that she’s fostering, according to Freedom Vans’ YouTube video tour of the build.

Freedom Vans was first founded in 2015 and has since expanded to include nine team members and over 42 completed conversions, including the Fitz Roy camper build.

The company is typically booked between 10 to 14 months ahead of time for full conversions. But besides complete custom conversion work, Freedom Vans can also do smaller tweaks on existing builds, such as installing a battery or solar power system.

In total, full van conversions from Freedom Vans can cost between $US45,000 to $US125,000 but averages out at around $US70,000, while single tweaks could cost between $US20,000 to $US35,000.

Keep scrolling to see the dog-friendly Pluto:

To keep the dogs safe on a hot summer day, Freedom Vans included an air conditioning unit and temperature sensor that allows the owner to remotely check the interior temperature of the van while she’s away.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The interior of the van is also insulated.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

Freedom Vans also included a wireless LTE booster to give the owner a stronger cell phone signal while on the road …

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

… which is important because it provides a hotspot that allows her to do the temperature sensor checks.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

Body flares were installed to increase the width of the interior sleeping space from 5.7 feet to 6.4 feet long

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The queen-sized mattress bed is lofted to allow for a garage space underneath …

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

… which has integrated lights and room the dog crates.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

There are also lights to brighten both the interior and exterior of the van, including a reading light, storage lights, and exterior light bar.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

For meals on the road, the kitchen comes with a sink, single-burner stove …

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

… refrigerator, and pull-out cutting board to extend the space of the countertop.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The storage drawers on the kitchen unit are push-to-open, streamlining its appearance.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

Pluto also has an awning and a flip-up table attached to the exterior-facing part of the kitchen unit, creating an eating and leisure space directly outside of Pluto.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

But for indoor dining, the bench has a removable table.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The “bathroom” comes in the form of a hidden slide-out composting toilet and an outdoor shower.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The toilet is hidden in a cushioned seat that can flip out to become a small dog bed.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

Pluto comes with a hose so the owner can wash her dogs down before they enter the van after a muddy outing.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The water needed for the sink, shower, and hose is sourced from Pluto’s 30-gallon fresh water tank and four-gallon electric water heater.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The windows come with shades for privacy when on the road.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The bench seats — with cushions and integrated storage units — serve as the tiny home’s living room.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

There are multiple storage units both inside and outside Pluto, including backlit overhead cabinets and a custom roof rack.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The roof rack can be accessed with a ladder mounted on the non-entry side of Pluto.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

For comfort on longer road trips, both the driver and passenger seats have been upgraded to allow for more comfortable seating with integrated armrests.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The passenger seat can also swivel back to face the interior home.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The 400-watt solar system, 400-amp hour battery, and 2,000-watt inverter powers all of the amenities aboard the tiny home.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

There are also AC and DC outlets for electronics charging.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

The wheels and tires have been upgraded to allow Pluto to be driven in more versatile environments.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

In total, the conversion cost $US90,000, including its improved suspension.

Freedom Vans Freedom Vans’ Pluto.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.